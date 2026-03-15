Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $159,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.44.

Key Headlines Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM opened at $139.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.58% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

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