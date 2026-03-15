Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,048 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 151,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,068,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,920,862,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $190.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.83 and its 200-day moving average is $186.22. The company has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $231.32.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total transaction of $1,546,175.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,042,278.75. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $1,500,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,805,805.52. The trade was a 13.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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