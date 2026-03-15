Altimeter Capital Management LP Takes $76.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 313,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,122,000. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Altimeter Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,112,493 shares of company stock valued at $118,605,094. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $302.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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