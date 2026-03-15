Clear Street Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 716,406 Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,821,000. Tempus AI comprises 0.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Tempus AI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tempus AI by 281.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 171,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Insider Activity at Tempus AI

In related news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $10,638,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,974,783 shares in the company, valued at $574,296,364.17. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $566,407.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,001,603.70. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 570,143 shares of company stock valued at $35,595,055. Company insiders own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM opened at $49.98 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 5.29.

Tempus AI Profile

(Free Report)

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.