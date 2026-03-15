Clear Street Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 631,957 Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,785,000. Circle Internet Group accounts for about 0.3% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Street Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Circle Internet Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,261,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Telligent Fund LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong grew its stake in Circle Internet Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 283,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,648,000 after purchasing an additional 182,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,248,000.

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst endorsements and reiterations — Bernstein (via SocGen coverage) reiterated a buy on CRCL, reinforcing institutional confidence that can support demand for the stock. Bernstein Reiterates Buy

Analyst endorsements and reiterations — Bernstein (via SocGen coverage) reiterated a buy on CRCL, reinforcing institutional confidence that can support demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broad analyst confidence rising — recent analyst updates compiled by Blockonomi highlight increasing conviction from multiple houses, which supports momentum and helps explain buying interest. Analyst Updates

Broad analyst confidence rising — recent analyst updates compiled by Blockonomi highlight increasing conviction from multiple houses, which supports momentum and helps explain buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Inclusion/visibility in fintech segment — coverage noting CRCL gains within the NYSE Composite fintech grouping can attract ETF/sector flows and benchmark-driven buying. Fintech Index Coverage

Inclusion/visibility in fintech segment — coverage noting CRCL gains within the NYSE Composite fintech grouping can attract ETF/sector flows and benchmark-driven buying. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target from $100 to $120 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals improved estimate assumptions, but the neutral stance limits the endorsement strength (StreetInsider/Benzinga). Mizuho PT Raise

Mizuho raised its price target from $100 to $120 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals improved estimate assumptions, but the neutral stance limits the endorsement strength (StreetInsider/Benzinga). Neutral Sentiment: Company narrative shifting to payments — a Circle executive emphasized crypto’s next phase is payments and large-value transfer infrastructure, a bullish long-term thesis but not a near-term revenue guarantee. Executive Comments

Company narrative shifting to payments — a Circle executive emphasized crypto’s next phase is payments and large-value transfer infrastructure, a bullish long-term thesis but not a near-term revenue guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary on valuation/timing — coverage questioning whether it’s too late to buy after the run-up introduces caution for new buyers; useful for trading/positioning decisions. Valuation Analysis

Market commentary on valuation/timing — coverage questioning whether it’s too late to buy after the run-up introduces caution for new buyers; useful for trading/positioning decisions. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — former regulator/board member Heath Tarbert sold 43,694 shares recently; insider sales can be viewed negatively by some investors as a signal to reduce exposure. Insider Sale

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCL shares. Wall Street Zen raised Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Circle Internet Group from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Circle Internet Group

Circle Internet Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE CRCL opened at $115.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.95. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In other Circle Internet Group news, President Heath Tarbert sold 122,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $11,496,719.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 599,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,458,469.88. This trade represents a 16.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 47,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,311,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 261,059 shares in the company, valued at $23,495,310. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 462,567 shares of company stock worth $43,969,052 over the last ninety days.

Circle Internet Group Profile

(Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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