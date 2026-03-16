Insmed, Inc. $INSM is Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s Largest Position

Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,457,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,824 shares during the period. Insmed makes up 80.5% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned approximately 9.59% of Insmed worth $2,897,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 404.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 59.6% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 169.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $1,562,374.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,982,045.55. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,159.19. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,651 shares of company stock worth $31,784,545. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price objective on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a $203.00 target price on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSM

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $139.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.16. Insmed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.40 and a 1 year high of $212.75.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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