Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 228.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $36,000. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 289.7% during the second quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $547,807.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,231.45. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,377,154.28. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,471 shares of company stock worth $3,557,023. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Williams Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded WMB to “overweight” and raised its price target from $80 to $89 — a clear institutional bullish signal that can attract buying interest. Wells Fargo raises WMB price target

Wells Fargo upgraded WMB to “overweight” and raised its price target from $80 to $89 — a clear institutional bullish signal that can attract buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Large call?option flow: traders bought ~140,820 WMB call contracts (>> typical daily call volume), suggesting short?term bullish positioning or speculative bets that can amplify upside volatility.

Large call?option flow: traders bought ~140,820 WMB call contracts (>> typical daily call volume), suggesting short?term bullish positioning or speculative bets that can amplify upside volatility. Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Raymond James reiterated a buy stance, reinforcing institutional confidence and helping sustain demand from fund managers. Raymond James sticks to buy

Broker support: Raymond James reiterated a buy stance, reinforcing institutional confidence and helping sustain demand from fund managers. Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwind: analysts highlight rising natural?gas demand from AI/data?center growth, a structural driver for pipeline throughput and long?term cash flow improvement. Data center demand boosts natural gas outlook

Industry tailwind: analysts highlight rising natural?gas demand from AI/data?center growth, a structural driver for pipeline throughput and long?term cash flow improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Post?earnings momentum: commentary notes WMB is up roughly 4.6% since the last earnings report; useful context on recent strength but not a stand?alone catalyst. Can the rally continue?

Post?earnings momentum: commentary notes WMB is up roughly 4.6% since the last earnings report; useful context on recent strength but not a stand?alone catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: WMB raised its quarterly payout to $0.525 (annualized $2.10), boosting yield and income appeal—but note the payout ratio is high, which limits optionality. MarketBeat WMB overview

Dividend increase: WMB raised its quarterly payout to $0.525 (annualized $2.10), boosting yield and income appeal—but note the payout ratio is high, which limits optionality. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: SVP Todd J. Rinke sold 7,364 shares (~22% reduction of his prior incremental position), a potential signal of profit?taking or rebalancing that can weigh on near?term sentiment. SEC filing for insider sale

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 98.13%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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