Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Sells 10,475 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 171.2% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.4%

TSM opened at $338.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $390.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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