Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABEO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

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Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Key Headlines Impacting Abeona Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Here are the key news stories impacting Abeona Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $20 price target on ABEO, signaling strong long?term upside relative to the current share price. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy

HC Wainwright reiterated a “Buy” rating and a $20 price target on ABEO, signaling strong long?term upside relative to the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple March short?interest notices report either a large increase or contain erroneous/zero values (0 shares, NaN changes), creating ambiguity around current short pressure; the data file appears unreliable and should be interpreted cautiously. MarketBeat ABEO Page

Multiple March short?interest notices report either a large increase or contain erroneous/zero values (0 shares, NaN changes), creating ambiguity around current short pressure; the data file appears unreliable and should be interpreted cautiously. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially lowered EPS estimates across multiple quarters and for FY2026 (examples: Q1 2026 to ($0.31) from ($0.23), Q2 to ($0.27) from ($0.21), Q3 to ($0.20) from ($0.02), and FY2026 to ($0.97) from ($0.41)), indicating the analyst now expects weaker near?term results — a primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. HC Wainwright Estimates (via MarketBeat)

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 18,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $99,489.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 568,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,424.80. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland sold 18,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $91,950.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 173,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,695.26. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,300. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of gene and cell therapies for severe, life?threatening rare diseases and oncology indications. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Abeona leverages proprietary viral and non?viral delivery platforms to correct or compensate for underlying genetic deficiencies. The company’s research efforts target pediatric neurodegenerative disorders as well as debilitating dermatologic conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead clinical programs include separate AAV?based gene therapies for CLN1 and CLN3 forms of neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, alongside an ex vivo autologous cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

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