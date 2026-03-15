Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Financial Survey

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $23.69 million 2.85 $2.05 million $0.56 29.32 Auburn National Bancorporation $42.21 million 2.03 $7.26 million $2.08 11.81

Analyst Ratings

Auburn National Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Auburn National Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalyst Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 13.26% 2.53% 0.74% Auburn National Bancorporation 16.42% 8.41% 0.72%

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation beats Catalyst Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

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Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic banking services; and safe deposit boxes. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

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