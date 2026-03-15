Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Bought by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $241.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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