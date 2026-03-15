Bamco Inc. NY Sells 39,959 Shares of FIGS, Inc. $FIGS

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,934,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,959 shares during the quarter. FIGS makes up 1.1% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of FIGS worth $400,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FIGS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,286,000 after acquiring an additional 425,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in FIGS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,417,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in FIGS by 45.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,585,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after purchasing an additional 810,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FIGS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FIGS Trading Down 0.9%

FIGS opened at $14.87 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. FIGS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised FIGS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

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Insider Activity at FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $239,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 821,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,040. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 556,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $9,374,109.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,251,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,095,643.95. This represents a 30.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,140 shares of company stock worth $10,542,161. Insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

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