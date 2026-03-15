Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. $CZWI Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,710 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 611.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 858.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5,348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CZWI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.66. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.77%.

Citizens Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank’s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

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