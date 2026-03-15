Banc Funds Co. LLC Sells 49,549 Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Banc Funds Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,549 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 85.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 66.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the third quarter worth about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 28.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,549.76. This trade represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Triumph Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

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Triumph Financial Price Performance

TFIN stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.50. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.95.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $105.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.89%.

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc (NYSE: TFIN) is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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