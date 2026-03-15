Comparing SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) & Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Volatility and Risk

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortexyme has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -369.96% -119.83% -59.90% Cortexyme N/A -70.96% -63.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Cortexyme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $18.16 million 0.04 -$79.46 million ($2.61) -0.01 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.97) -0.04

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Cortexyme”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SQZ Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SQZ Biotechnologies beats Cortexyme on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

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SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. The Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Cortexyme

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Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

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