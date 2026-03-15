Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inventiva S.A. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVA. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Inventiva from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $24.00 target price on Inventiva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th.

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Inventiva Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $5.99 on Friday. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

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Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of metabolic, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The company’s core expertise lies in the modulation of nuclear receptors and signaling pathways that regulate fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysfunction. Inventiva’s scientific platform integrates medicinal chemistry, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology, and translational sciences to advance a diversified pipeline of therapeutic candidates.

The company’s lead asset, lanifibranor (IVA337), is a pan-PPAR agonist in Phase III development for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects in preclinical and clinical studies.

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