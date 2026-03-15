Insider Buying: Synectics (LON:SNX) Insider Buys £9,977.46 in Stock

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Paul Williams acquired 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 179 per share, with a total value of £9,977.46.

Synectics Trading Down 4.4%

SNX opened at GBX 169.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 218.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.49. Synectics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 355. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

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Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 28.30 EPS for the quarter. Synectics had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Synectics plc will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synectics

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

The group’s expert engineering teams work in partnership with customers to create integrated product and technology solutions, proven in the most complex and demanding operating environments.

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