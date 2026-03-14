Short Interest in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Decreases By 27.2%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,975 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 12th total of 4,084 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,208 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.39% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.6448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 227.0%.

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The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

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