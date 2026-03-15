First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 277,974 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the February 12th total of 534,113 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 529,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 529,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 65.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $222,000.

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First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Down 0.7%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.24. 281,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,683. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $179.35.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

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