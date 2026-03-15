iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,597 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the February 12th total of 11,180 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 13,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Get iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF alerts:

About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.