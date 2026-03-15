iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,597 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the February 12th total of 11,180 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,973 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. 13,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.
About iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
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