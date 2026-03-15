Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,128 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 12th total of 1,935 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.94. 225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.9656 per share. This represents a yield of 441.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,175,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,658,000 after purchasing an additional 500,461 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,296,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 10,467.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 114,099 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.