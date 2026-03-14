SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 211 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the February 12th total of 284 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,896 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVS – Free Report) by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.05% of SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DIVS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.98. 5,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,945. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $33.46.

About SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF

The SmartETFs Dividend Builder ETF (DIVS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World NR index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of dividend-paying companies from both developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks income and consistent dividend growth. DIVS was launched on Mar 30, 2012 and is managed by SmartETFs.

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