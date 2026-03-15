Short Interest in Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP) Drops By 34.0%

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,336 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 12th total of 2,023 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.4%
Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 2,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -0.13.
About Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF
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