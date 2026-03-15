Short Interest in Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP) Drops By 34.0%

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:IOPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,336 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 12th total of 2,023 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 728 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.99. 2,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of -0.13.

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About Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF

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The Simplify Tara India Opportunities ETF (IOPP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in Indian equity securities of any market capitalization. The fund targets companies that are expected to benefit from the broad themes capturing Indias growth story. IOPP was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by Simplify.

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