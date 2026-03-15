Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Decreases By 33.2%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 112,149 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 12th total of 167,919 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,176 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HIX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.91. 615,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,177. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

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Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.1%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIX. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,762,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 420,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 544,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 301,968 shares during the period. NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 69.6% during the third quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 417,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 573,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 108,088 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Fund II (NYSE: HIX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in below-investment-grade debt instruments. The fund pursues a diversified portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds, senior loans, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging-market debt, aiming to generate attractive yield while managing credit and interest rate risk.

The fund may employ leverage through borrowings and the issuance of preferred shares to enhance its income potential.

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