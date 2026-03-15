LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Up 61.9% in February

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 855,425 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the February 12th total of 528,512 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,197,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LG Display Stock Performance

NYSE LPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,744. LG Display has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48.

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LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Analysis on LG Display

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LG Display

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in LG Display during the third quarter valued at $7,862,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 372,199 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 633,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,248 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LG Display by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,510,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 161,409 shares during the period.

LG Display Company Profile

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LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

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