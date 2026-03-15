Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in February

Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,785 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the February 12th total of 28,281 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Delixy Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Delixy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.83. 936,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,561. Delixy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.71.

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Delixy (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter.

Delixy Company Profile

Delixy Holdings Limited is a company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including crude oil and oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas condensate, base oils, asphalt, petrochemicals and naphtha. Delixy Holdings Limited is based in Singapore.

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