Contrasting Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) and Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB)

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) and Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Yuanbao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ping An Insurance Co. of China 11.89% 10.48% 1.05% Yuanbao N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ping An Insurance Co. of China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ping An Insurance Co. of China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yuanbao 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Yuanbao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Yuanbao has a consensus target price of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.42%. Given Yuanbao’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yuanbao is more favorable than Ping An Insurance Co. of China.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ping An Insurance Co. of China and Yuanbao”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ping An Insurance Co. of China $158.77 billion 0.91 $17.61 billion $2.13 7.46 Yuanbao $456.88 million 1.90 $120.44 million $2.87 6.70

Ping An Insurance Co. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Yuanbao. Yuanbao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ping An Insurance Co. of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ping An Insurance Co. of China beats Yuanbao on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ping An Insurance Co. of China

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Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Life and Health Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; Banking; Asset Management; and Technology segments. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides auto, non-auto, and accident and health insurance to individual and corporate customers. Its Banking segment undertakes loan and intermediary businesses with corporate and retail customers; and offers wealth management and credit card services to individual customers. The company's Asset Management segment provides trust products services, brokerage services, trading services, investment banking services, investment management, finance lease, and other asset management services. Its Technology segment offers financial and daily-life services through internet platforms, such as financial transaction information service, and health care service platforms. The company also provides annuity insurance, IT and business process outsourcing, real estate investment and management, futures brokerage, project investment, currency brokerage, property agency, fund raising and distribution, real estate development and leasing, and insurance agency services. In addition, it provides factoring, equity investment, logistics and warehousing, management consulting, e-commerce, and credit information services; and operates an expressway, as well as produces and sells consumer chemicals. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Yuanbao

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Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China’s personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023. Our engine enables us to provide customized services for each insurance consumer across personalized recommendation, purchasing, policy management, claim settlements and post-sales services. Built upon a scalable architecture, our engine is equipped with effective predictive capabilities generated from interconnected networks of models. This allows us to continually optimize model outcomes across different media channels, diverse consumer preferences and product depth and breadth. As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately 4,700 models supporting our operations. Our engine offers significant value propositions for insurance consumers and insurance carriers. We act as a unique and efficient gateway to distribute customized insurance products underwritten by our partnered insurance carriers. We have robust collaboration with insurance carriers by empowering them to tailor a variety of flagship insurance products, which in turn enables us to attract and retain a vast consumer base and stimulate their demand for insurance products. By accumulating and analyzing more big data, we gain deeper and wider understanding of consumer demands and behavior. Through all this, we are able to fulfill consumers’ evolving needs and enhance insurance carriers’ sales at the same time. We believe there is substantial untapped market potential for online insurance distribution. According to Frost & Sullivan, the penetration rate of online insurance sales still lags behind the penetration rate of online retail sales. Moreover, the penetration rate of online distribution for personal life and A&H insurance in China, in terms of gross written premium (“GWP”), is anticipated to double over the next five years. Driven by our engine and our market leading position, we are well-positioned to further penetrate this rapidly growing market. Our principal executive offices are located in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

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