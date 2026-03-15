Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,054 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $157,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock valued at $17,534,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $603.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $513.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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