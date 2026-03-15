Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Invests $25.67 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,337,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,672,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ZTO Express (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 42.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 14,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 61.4% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.8% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZTO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc is one of China’s leading express delivery companies, specializing in both domestic and cross-border parcel logistics. The company operates a technology-enabled network that connects shippers, independent pickup and delivery stations, regional sorting hubs and end customers. ZTO’s service portfolio includes standard express, heavy-weight parcel delivery, time-definite shipments and e-commerce logistics solutions tailored for online retailers and marketplaces.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Shanghai, ZTO has grown rapidly by leveraging a franchise-style operating model that engages a broad network of independent contractors.

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