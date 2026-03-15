Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Sells $19,692.75 in Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $19,692.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,007,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,933,456.75. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Finance Corp International sold 24,532 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $113,828.48.

On Thursday, March 12th, Finance Corp International sold 2,839 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $13,286.52.

On Monday, March 9th, Finance Corp International sold 27,767 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $126,617.52.

On Friday, March 6th, Finance Corp International sold 9,224 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $42,799.36.

On Thursday, March 5th, Finance Corp International sold 4,290 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $19,691.10.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Finance Corp International sold 6,823 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $31,726.95.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Finance Corp International sold 100 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $433.00.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Up 4.5%

LSAK opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $412.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSAK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSAK

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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