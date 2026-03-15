Capula Management Ltd Has $628,000 Stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Capula Management Ltd reduced its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,234 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIL. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 925.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 661.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

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Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.16. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

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