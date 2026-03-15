Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 5.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $174,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,428,573.34. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 38,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $12,542,769.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,316,759.10. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $414.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $332.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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