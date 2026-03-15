Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.23% of Essent Group worth $14,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 882.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,352 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $291,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 237,896 shares in the company, valued at $15,939,032. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Essent Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.14). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 54.72%.The company had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent’s insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

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