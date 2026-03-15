American Family Investments Inc. Purchases 22,017 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

American Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of American Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models flag a short-term low around March 13 with a potential bounce toward March 20, suggesting a tactical relief rally could be coming for S&P?linked ETFs like VOO. The S&P 500 Continues to Follow Mid-term Election Year Seasonality
- Positive Sentiment: Early premarket strength in VOO was tied to a pullback in oil prices, which can reduce inflation/earnings concerns and give cyclical sectors a short-term lift. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 3-13-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly using VOO as the “core” holding while deploying tactical hedges (e.g., inverse/leveraged ETFs) as satellites — a trend that can dampen selling pressure on core positions but also signals elevated caution. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Large overseas capital commitments (e.g., South Korea’s U.S. investment pledge) could be supportive for U.S. equities over time, but timing and sector allocation will determine near?term impact on VOO. South Korea’s $350B U.S. Investment Pledge: ETFs That Could Gain
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation and oil holding above $100 are prompting risk?off moves in futures and broad markets, a primary negative driver for VOO today. Stock Market Today: Oil Prices Hold Above $100; S&P 500 Futures Inch Down
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysis and chart commentary warn of further downside for the S&P 500 (and thus VOO) after the recent pullback, increasing the chance of continued short?term volatility. S&P 500 index and VOO stock crash may have more downside, chart shows
- Negative Sentiment: Sector?specific weakness (notably semiconductors) is weighing on the index leadership that drives a meaningful share of VOO’s performance. Qnity Stock Is the Worst in the S&P 500. Here’s Why.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.