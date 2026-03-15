American Family Investments Inc. Purchases 22,017 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

American Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of American Family Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

VOO opened at $609.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $631.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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