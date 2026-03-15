Raymond Link Sells 6,644 Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Link sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $420,432.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 77,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,444.16. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

nLight Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.19 and a beta of 2.27. nLight has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.08.

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nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.71 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 8.98%.The business’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of nLight from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nLight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of nLight from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded nLight to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

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Trending Headlines about nLight

Here are the key news stories impacting nLight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage is bullish — Robert W. Baird started coverage with an Outperform and $95 price target, Raymond James reiterated a strong?buy with a $75 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $62.50. These upgrades support upside expectations from research desks. nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)’s Strong Tech Stack Catches Analyst Attention

Recent analyst coverage is bullish — Robert W. Baird started coverage with an Outperform and $95 price target, Raymond James reiterated a strong?buy with a $75 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $62.50. These upgrades support upside expectations from research desks. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~71% Y/Y, EPS above estimates), which underpins the company’s operational momentum and supports the bullish analyst outlook. MarketBeat LASR coverage

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~71% Y/Y, EPS above estimates), which underpins the company’s operational momentum and supports the bullish analyst outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Media attention and inclusion on ‘best day trading’ lists can increase short?term volume and volatility but are not fundamental drivers of long?term value. 11 best day trading stocks to buy now

Media attention and inclusion on ‘best day trading’ lists can increase short?term volume and volatility but are not fundamental drivers of long?term value. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~84%), which can dampen share supply but also concentrate price moves when institutions rebalance. MarketBeat institutional holdings

Institutional ownership is high (~84%), which can dampen share supply but also concentrate price moves when institutions rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Scott Keeney sold 19,096 shares (~$1.12M), Director Raymond Link sold multiple blocks (10,000; 8,760; 6,644 shares) and CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares — these disclosed Form 4s likely pressured the stock by prompting profit?taking or investor concern about insider timing. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Significant insider selling this week: CEO Scott Keeney sold 19,096 shares (~$1.12M), Director Raymond Link sold multiple blocks (10,000; 8,760; 6,644 shares) and CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares — these disclosed Form 4s likely pressured the stock by prompting profit?taking or investor concern about insider timing. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary specifically points to insider sales as a reason for the intraday weakness in LASR, reinforcing the negative impact of those transactions on sentiment. Why nLIGHT (LASR) Stock Is Down Today

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLight by 1,599.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in nLight by 7,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in nLight by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in nLight during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in nLight during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLight Company Profile

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nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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