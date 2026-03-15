Capula Management Ltd Makes New $2 Million Investment in H2O America $HTO

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Capula Management Ltd owned 0.11% of H2O America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTO. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of H2O America in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in H2O America during the third quarter valued at about $687,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in H2O America during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in H2O America during the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in H2O America during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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H2O America Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTO opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. H2O America has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $58.99.

H2O America Announces Dividend

H2O America ( NASDAQ:HTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $194.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.73 million. H2O America had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 7.08%. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. H2O America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTO. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on H2O America in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of H2O America in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of H2O America to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of H2O America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H2O America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTO

About H2O America

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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