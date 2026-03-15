Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,476,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,792 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 18.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $2,544,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 334,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $99.34. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.55.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4916 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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