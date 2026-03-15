Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,554 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 61,559 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 18,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,334. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
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