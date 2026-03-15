Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 49,554 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 61,559 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQMG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.56. 18,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,334. The stock has a market cap of $170.35 million, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84.

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Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC grew its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000.

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The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

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