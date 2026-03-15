Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,027 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 3.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $15,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.47. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $153.86.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More.

February operating metrics show rising engagement: Robinhood reported year-over-year increases in equity and options DARTs and a 68% YoY surge in platform assets to $314.2B, driven by strong deposits and higher trading activity — a signal of durable customer demand and monetization potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More.

Prediction markets and “SuperApp” strategy are contributing incremental revenue: MarketBeat highlights that prediction-markets revenue is annualizing at about $435M and is embedded in a broader $4.5B revenue base — supporting upside to revenue diversification and long-term growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remained solid: management reported record revenue and EPS beats (referenced in the MarketBeat coverage), reinforcing the case that RH is expanding revenue streams while maintaining profitability metrics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More.

Analyst price-target reset but upbeat rating: Mizuho trimmed its HOOD PT from $135 to $110 but kept an “outperform” call — the lower target can cap near-term upside while the rating still signals continued analyst conviction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More.

Market coverage and idea pieces highlight HOOD as a thematic play (prediction markets, retail trading) but note the stock has been volatile and down YTD — themes that attract interest but also keep sentiment mixed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More.

Competitive and valuation pressure vs. larger brokers: comparative analyses (HOOD vs IBKR) argue Interactive Brokers’ diversification and lower valuation may make it the steadier choice if crypto/trading volumes waver — a relative-risk narrative that can weigh on HOOD multiple. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Volatility and drawdown risk highlighted: a Forbes analysis reminds investors that HOOD has experienced large drawdowns in systemic shocks (~-37% average), underscoring the stock’s sensitivity to market stress and crypto turbulence. That risk premium can pressure the share price in uncertain markets. Read More.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $630,262.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,614.84. This represents a 39.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,185,571.01. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 475,132 shares of company stock valued at $55,127,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $159.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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