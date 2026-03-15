Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC $RYAAY

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 37,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ryanair by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Ryanair by 52.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 439,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. Erste Group Bank cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Ryanair from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.4545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe’s largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.