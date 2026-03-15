Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $55,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $99.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $109.74.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

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(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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