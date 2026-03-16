ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG) Short Interest Up 43.4% in February

ATA Inc. (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,008 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the February 12th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,970 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ATA Stock Performance

Shares of ATA stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. ATA has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 million, a P/E ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 0.70.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ATA from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATA has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About ATA

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ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) is a China-based provider of after-school art education services, delivering supplemental training to students from preschool through high school. The company’s curriculum spans traditional techniques such as sketching, watercolor and calligraphy, as well as digital art instruction, including digital illustration and multimedia design.

ATA Creativity Global combines in-person instruction at its learning centers with a proprietary online platform, enabling students to access course materials, interactive lessons and instructor feedback remotely.

Further Reading

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