Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several research firms have weighed in on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Hotels Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Hotels Group
Intercontinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.6%
Intercontinental Hotels Group stock opened at $128.91 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $94.78 and a 12-month high of $150.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.96.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $1.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 191.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.
Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.
IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.
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