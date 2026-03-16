Analysts Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT at C$202.50

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$202.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$196.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$183.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$179.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$195.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$197.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$186.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$191.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$181.70. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$121.31 and a 1-year high of C$204.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

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Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

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