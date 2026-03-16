Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives $32.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th.

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Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $580,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,744.50. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $284,097.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,662. This trade represents a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,057,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,972 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,310,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,253,000 after purchasing an additional 719,304 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,254,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,565 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,012,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,263,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after purchasing an additional 799,110 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

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