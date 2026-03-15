Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 157,772 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,019 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,772 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $144,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $267.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.27. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $350.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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