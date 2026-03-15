Capula Management Ltd Takes $1.88 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 563.1% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 213,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 29,106 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.91, for a total transaction of $217,092.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,344.93. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $4,369,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,572.08. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of THG opened at $173.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.31. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.76 and a 1 year high of $188.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THG

About The Hanover Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.