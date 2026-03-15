Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Stock Position Decreased by Eminence Capital LP

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 865,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 233,554 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 1.9% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $154,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $135.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $95.73 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.43.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.