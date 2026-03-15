Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Still a Buy?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $218.00 and last traded at $212.20. Approximately 8,877,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 12,096,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.49.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $265.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Lam Research Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bayban purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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