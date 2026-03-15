Calydon Capital Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Calydon Capital lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Calydon Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Netflix Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $95.31 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $402.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix News Roundup

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $361,179.80. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “positive” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

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About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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